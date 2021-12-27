Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Down 3.4%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.87 and last traded at $36.87. Approximately 966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 178,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RXDX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.94.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

