XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) dropped 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 13,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,559,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $521.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of XL Fleet by 3,940.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in XL Fleet in the second quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

