Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 3.8%

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as 35.94 and last traded at 36.20. Approximately 200,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,685,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at 37.64.
A number of brokerages have commented on LCID. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 37.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 41.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
