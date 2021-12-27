ironSource (NYSE:IS) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) fell 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.68. 13,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,786,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

IS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,908,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ironSource (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

