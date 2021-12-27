Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Trading 3.6% Higher

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.52 and last traded at $80.00. 3,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 493,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. On average, analysts expect that Braze Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

