Contentos (COS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $102.15 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $102.15 million and approximately $22.34 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,957,264,019 coins and its circulating supply is 3,640,715,390 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

