iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.7% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000.

IYR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.01. 241,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,607,757. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.40. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.46 and a 1-year high of $112.95.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

