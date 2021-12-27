Insight 2811 Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Nucor by 23.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 377,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after buying an additional 71,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

NUE stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.33. 21,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,507. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

