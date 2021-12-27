Insight 2811 Inc. Purchases New Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,390,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,901 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,400,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 875,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 300,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 610,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 444,661 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.63. 57,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,942,126. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.