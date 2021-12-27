Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.48. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,607. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $109.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.96.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

