Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €102.44 ($115.11).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAH3 shares. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($105.62) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($100.00) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

ETR PAH3 traded up €1.74 ($1.96) on Wednesday, reaching €84.52 ($94.97). 286,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €54.06 ($60.74) and a one year high of €102.00 ($114.61). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion and a PE ratio of 9.87.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.