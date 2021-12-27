NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives €41.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €41.75 ($46.91).

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of ETR NOEJ traded up €0.34 ($0.38) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €33.86 ($38.04). The stock had a trading volume of 26,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €31.92 ($35.87) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($55.46).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

