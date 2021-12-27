Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 289 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 58.9% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 174,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,795,000 after purchasing an additional 64,888 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $398.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,769. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $416.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.