Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$160.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$154.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.75.

Shares of BMO traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$135.87. The stock had a trading volume of 215,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,698. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$94.90 and a 52 week high of C$141.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$136.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$130.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

