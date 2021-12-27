Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth approximately $24,967,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 56.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,984 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 48.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,788,000 after purchasing an additional 264,032 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Green Dot stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,810. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,927,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

