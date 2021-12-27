Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 42,556 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,861,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,556 shares during the period. Atmos Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $340,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

NYSE ATO opened at $103.01 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average of $95.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.