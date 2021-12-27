iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094,280 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,550,000 after acquiring an additional 758,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after acquiring an additional 696,332 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,038,000 after acquiring an additional 553,996 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.20. 701,716 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.50.

