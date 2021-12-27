SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPTM stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.38. 3,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,610. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.