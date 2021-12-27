Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 92,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000.

Shares of SPTM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

