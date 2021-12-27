CryptoVerificationCoin Price Tops $0.0160 on Exchanges (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 43.3% lower against the dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $9,299.31 and $50.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00030406 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000647 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

