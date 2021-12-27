IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 35.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. IOTA has a total market cap of $3.94 billion and $84.76 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002752 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VITE (VITE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00101408 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

