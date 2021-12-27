Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 43,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 941,389 shares.The stock last traded at $10.35 and had previously closed at $10.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $552.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.49.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

