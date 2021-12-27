Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 353,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 12,996,614 shares.The stock last traded at $11.40 and had previously closed at $11.09.

Several research firms have commented on NKLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $39,461,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,943,913 shares of company stock valued at $101,290,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Nikola by 117.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 290,984 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nikola by 506.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,726 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,584,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

