Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 417,806 shares.The stock last traded at $16.70 and had previously closed at $16.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APTS shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

The company has a market cap of $878.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,181,000 after buying an additional 230,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,363,000 after buying an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,754,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,459,000 after buying an additional 90,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,066,000 after buying an additional 118,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 40,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

