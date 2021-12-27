Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) were up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 11,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,318,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.32.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zhihu by 947.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 12.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.