Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 41,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,829,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Separately, Vertical Research lowered Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.80.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The firm had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,990,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,778,000 after purchasing an additional 800,800 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth $338,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 15,400.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 143,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 142,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 28.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 126,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,256.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 542,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 502,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

