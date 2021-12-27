Greystone Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,943 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,049 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT opened at $221.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.84 and a 200 day moving average of $246.15. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

