1,397 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,397 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 344.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $296.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $741 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

