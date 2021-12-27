NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 367.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $296.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $741 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

