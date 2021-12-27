Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 274,691 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,691 shares during the period. Aflac comprises approximately 2.1% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Aflac worth $42,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Aflac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after buying an additional 59,337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Aflac by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after buying an additional 282,536 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,044. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.83. 18,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $58.52.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

