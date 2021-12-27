Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 293.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 200,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,497,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,309,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.1% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.18. 253,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,214,313. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.