Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,305. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

