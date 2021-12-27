ZBG Token (ZT) Tops One Day Volume of $442,134.00

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZBG Token has a market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $442,134.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00047137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.85 or 0.00215386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.