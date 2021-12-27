Stellar (XLM) Achieves Market Cap of $7.44 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000585 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and $306.10 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.00187480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00062750 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.49 or 0.00230222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00029955 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.02 or 0.07915705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,417 coins and its circulating supply is 24,725,404,606 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

