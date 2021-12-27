Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.7% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 624,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,611,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 348,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,372,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,171,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,544,000 after buying an additional 208,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.48 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.