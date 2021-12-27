Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 878 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,425 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $23,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 84,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,021,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 65,719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,824,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 393,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $106,731,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $204,948.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,634 shares of company stock worth $146,596,727 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $254.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.86, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.77 and its 200 day moving average is $265.25.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

