Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 102.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,812 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 1.0% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after buying an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after acquiring an additional 635,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

NASDAQ MU opened at $94.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

