Davidson Trust Co. Buys 935 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,218 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

