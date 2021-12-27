Davidson Trust Co. Sells 20 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $914.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $925.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $900.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.71.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

