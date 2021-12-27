Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.18% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $38,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $49,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM stock opened at $437.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.07 and a 1-year high of $442.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $414.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.