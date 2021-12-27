ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $14.24 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $14,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Cerner by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Cerner by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 70,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 0.5% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 200,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 30.3% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $91.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

