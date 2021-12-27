Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC cut its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the period. Bandwidth accounts for about 3.7% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keel Point LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Bandwidth worth $28,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 237,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 95,971 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 554.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 82,758 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,661 shares of company stock worth $133,324 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BAND traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $72.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,079. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $196.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.84, a PEG ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.41.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAND. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.52.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.