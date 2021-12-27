Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $96.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of WTFC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.56. 505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,469. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $59.88 and a twelve month high of $97.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.87.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 180.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 114,393 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

