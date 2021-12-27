Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. Bilibili reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.78) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter worth $126,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 8.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 6.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Bilibili by 13.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 267.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after acquiring an additional 203,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

BILI traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 45,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,847. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.30. Bilibili has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $157.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

