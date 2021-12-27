Accel Wealth Management Buys 17,359 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 21.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,778,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,744.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after buying an additional 803,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 214.5% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,013,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after buying an additional 690,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $33.10. 18,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,037. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

