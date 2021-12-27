Accel Wealth Management Buys 358 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,805,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

VBK traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $281.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,853. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $255.23 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

