Accel Wealth Management Purchases 2,131 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $51.39. 1,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,732. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $52.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

