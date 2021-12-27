Accel Wealth Management Sells 132 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.90.

AMP stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $304.20. 622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,087. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $185.71 and a one year high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $14,799,895. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.