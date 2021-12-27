3,792 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,792 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. Intuit comprises about 0.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Intuit by 48.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 212,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $638.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.69 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $633.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.65. The firm has a market cap of $180.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

