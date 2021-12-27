Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Davidson Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $145.97 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $116.35 and a one year high of $147.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.